Stryker (SYK) Stock Price Rose While Palisade Asset Management Has Upped by $1.07 Million Its Holding; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut Its Position in Dht Holdings (DHT) by $312,800

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 78,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The hedge fund held 74,378 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 152,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 676,002 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 43,143 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, up from 37,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $218.29. About 262,377 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 36,537 shares to 847,585 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 58,245 shares to 100,429 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 73,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,813 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited Co reported 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Northstar Asset Management Lc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 7,410 shares. 168,195 are held by Whittier Tru. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 4,391 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Valley National Advisers Incorporated holds 125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 27,808 are held by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability. Hemenway Trust Lc owns 0.18% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 5,660 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur, a Japan-based fund reported 6,670 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 3,253 shares. Yacktman Asset Lp stated it has 26,508 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hendley & Inc has invested 0.83% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Highland Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 4,671 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,540 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nuwave Management Limited Co has 116 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.