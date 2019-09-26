Stryker (SYK) Stake Held by Fenimore Asset Management Inc; As Weibo (WB) Share Value Declined, Kbc Group Nv Raised Stake by $874,190

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 20,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 152,044 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62 million, up from 131,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 147,710 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (SYK) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 503,528 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.52M, up from 500,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.78. About 132,375 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kenmare Capital Llc stated it has 19,600 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested in 88,266 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 430,399 are owned by Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com. Assetmark has 139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Communication accumulated 101,110 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Whittier Communications Of Nevada holds 0% or 188 shares in its portfolio. American holds 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 693 shares. Lpl Ltd Company reported 4,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 481,512 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.2% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). First Manhattan stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 137,319 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 36,106 shares to 219,228 shares, valued at $18.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 11,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,722 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Independent, New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 67,352 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Howland Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 18,645 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiduciary owns 0.13% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 25,021 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0.06% or 3,484 shares. Canandaigua National Bank And Company invested in 5,990 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bonness Enterprises has invested 9.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 3,385 were reported by Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda. D L Carlson Inv Group accumulated 37,295 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma reported 5.74 million shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 4,112 are held by Wade G W &. Sigma Planning owns 10,821 shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Com reported 0.22% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).