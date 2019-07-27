Stryker (SYK) Shares Rose While Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Cut Its Position by $591,000; J Goldman & Company LP Has Lifted Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $6.58 Million

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,700 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57 million shares traded or 54.31% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 159.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 193,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 314,667 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 121,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 14.37M shares traded or 567.17% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 719,887 shares to 24,113 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 59,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,024 shares, and cut its stake in Neos Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Rule Breaker Reviewapalooza – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 26, 2019 : MCD, ABBV, CHTR, CL, ITW, AON, PSX, TWTR, ZBH, VTR, WY, YNDX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Yandex Announces Second Quarter Earnings – Investing News Network” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kerrisdale Capital takes Yandex position in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital Inc has 7,514 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Communications has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,930 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 200 are owned by Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 221,774 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Capwealth Ltd Liability Co has 41,731 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Shellback Cap Lp invested in 1.28% or 54,481 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 16,700 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 5,481 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 1,500 shares. 2,800 were reported by Franklin Street Advsrs Nc.