Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; Meyer Handelman Co Increased Position in Conagra Brands (CAG) by $996,600 as Stock Value Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 13,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351.46 million, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $208.15. About 546,278 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 621,683 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 576,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.96% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 5.27 million shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares to 281,514 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,407 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was bought by Arora Anil. On Tuesday, April 16 GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 10,000 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.45 million activity. 5,282 shares were sold by Scannell Timothy J, worth $863,590. 180 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares with value of $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn. Shares for $1.68M were sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE. Another trade for 15,995 shares valued at $2.89M was made by Hutchinson Michael Damon on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.