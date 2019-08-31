Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Upped Its Stake by $1.44 Million as Stock Rose; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Increased Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position by $491,520

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 37.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 26,930 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 19,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $220.66. About 933,571 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 76.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 12,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 28,426 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 16,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 2.40M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FDA ACCEPTS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR MOXETUMOMAB PASUDOTOX IN HAIRY CELL LEUKAEMIA; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 03/04/2018 – FDA boost for AstraZeneca cancer therapy; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 30/05/2018 – ON TERRANOVA Plll TRIAL FOR FASENRA IN COPD; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5900P FROM 5800P; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA OK FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR W/ TAGRISSO; 03/04/2018 – US FDA OKS BYDUREON FOR USE WITH BASAL INSULIN IN PATIENTS WITH; 18/05/2018 – AZN LOOKING FORWARD TO WORKING ON SOLUTIONS ON PRICING: MALLON

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.12% stake. Rampart Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Qs Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 2,450 shares. Td Asset Inc has 0.21% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Novare Limited owns 28,684 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Horizon Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,771 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.78M shares. 200 are owned by Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Co. Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). D L Carlson Investment Gp has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Macquarie Grp reported 114,892 shares stake. Duncker Streett And reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Principal Financial Inc holds 452,639 shares.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,501 shares to 120,403 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,763 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

