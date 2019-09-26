Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Upped Holding; Lyondellbasell Industrials Nv (LYB) Market Value Declined While Foster & Motley Trimmed Its Stake by $377,282

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 663.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 3,245 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $667,000, up from 425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $216.34. About 428,548 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industrials Nv (LYB) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 4,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 73,161 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, down from 77,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industrials Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 1.13 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $353.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 36,009 shares to 13,395 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 23,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,083 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker reports 2018 results and 2019 outlook NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Stryker Corporation’s (NYSE:SYK) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Mobius Imaging & Cardan Robotics – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 1.35% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Tompkins Corporation has invested 0.5% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Oakworth Cap accumulated 7,276 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1,000 shares. 15,890 were accumulated by Fca Tx. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 45 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd accumulated 24,191 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Coho Ltd owns 1,595 shares. Welch Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 3,784 shares. Twin Mgmt reported 9,498 shares stake. Baxter Bros Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Fenimore Asset reported 503,528 shares. Drexel Morgan & invested in 0.19% or 1,215 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Shell Asset Management has 0.32% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 69,292 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtn accumulated 6,548 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner Limited Co holds 0.14% or 2,955 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp holds 27,929 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 3.46M shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.19% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,048 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Qs Invsts Ltd has 0.16% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 172,636 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 58,562 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sterling Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 93,680 shares. 72,607 were accumulated by Conning. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.28% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 104,597 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 370,422 shares. Daiwa Group Inc Inc invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. Shares for $57.04 million were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.