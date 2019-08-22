Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose; Robert Half International (RHI) Shares Declined While Quantitative Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $669,500

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 2,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 8,789 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $218.62. About 223,887 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 96.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 199,493 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 121,500 shares to 148,900 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 333,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,500 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.78M for 28.77 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3,496 shares to 7,813 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.