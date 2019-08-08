Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose; Intel (INTC) Stock Declined While Jolley Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 1,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 12,092 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 14,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $211.74. About 823,493 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 29.44 million shares traded or 24.24% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Cap Management stated it has 86,070 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Kanawha Management Ltd Company owns 315,069 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Greatmark Inv Prtn invested 4.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Td Asset Management has 3.26 million shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 7.41 million shares. Blair William And Com Il owns 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 694,900 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 2.73M shares or 0.67% of the stock. New Jersey-based Fincl Architects Incorporated has invested 0.4% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 8.35 million shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 3.74 million shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services invested in 0.3% or 20,166 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Llc has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 176,955 shares. 3,823 are held by Pinnacle Advisory Gru.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Intel’s Stock Falls On Weaker Guidance – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: Impressive INTC, MMM, V, UTX Earnings, BA, CAT Disappoint – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big News From Europe For Intel And Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc Com by 12,340 shares to 29,707 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 7,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN).

