Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Private Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shareholder Nwi Management LP Lowered Its Position by $1.01 Million as Stock Declined

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 322,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 1.21 million shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 24,535 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 41,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $215.3. About 743,947 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,477 shares to 93,643 shares, valued at $17.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 28.33 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 600,000 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $62.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM).