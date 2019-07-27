Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lowered Its Holding; Conocophillips (COP) Position Has Raised by Liberty Capital Management Inc

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59M shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (SYK) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,617 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.61 million, down from 133,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57M shares traded or 54.31% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK)

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 50,122 shares to 50,822 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.58 million activity. 180 shares were sold by Fink M Kathryn, worth $31,819. Hutchinson Michael Damon also sold $2.89 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares. Another trade for 9,477 shares valued at $1.68 million was made by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Management Inc has 3,110 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Strs Ohio reported 493,502 shares. 177,850 are held by Asset Management One Co. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 443,622 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bollard Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 848 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp reported 2,586 shares. Wafra accumulated 2,004 shares. Arrow Financial owns 25,723 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Novare Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Lpl Financial Limited Liability owns 80,454 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Holderness Co owns 0.35% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 3,733 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 462 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 7,308 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Citizens Northern Corp holds 0.12% or 1,073 shares.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92 million and $198.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

