Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Novare Capital Management Upped Holding; As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stock Value Declined, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Increased by $472,600 Its Holding

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 966,673 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 28,684 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 23,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.19. About 508,416 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt Inc has 1,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital owns 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 9,650 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 5,426 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 318,551 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 32,317 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability stated it has 26,674 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 95 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 45,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 39,495 shares or 0% of the stock. Australia-based Macquarie Group has invested 0.03% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 27 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Evanson Asset Limited owns 20,700 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares to 369,136 shares, valued at $26.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,966 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 2,640 shares to 81,691 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,661 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.