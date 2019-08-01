Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Novare Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $958,011 as Stock Value Rose; Energy Income Partners Lifted Stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) by $4.22 Million

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 91,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 5.40M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.86 million, up from 5.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 89,664 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Net $73M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB; 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 28,684 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 23,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $212.86. About 650,105 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $2.91 million activity. Shares for $1.68 million were sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE. Doliveux Roch had bought 43 shares worth $8,117. $31,819 worth of stock was sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, February 4.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,772 shares to 60,635 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,178 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Fincl Select (XLF).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 435,423 shares to 103,731 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,732 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.