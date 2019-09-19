Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Martin Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.57 Million as Stock Value Rose; As W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Market Valuation Rose, Corbyn Investment Management Has Boosted by $1.46 Million Its Holding

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 7,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 65,033 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.37M, down from 72,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $221.39. About 88,278 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 42,762 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57 million and $397.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 19,663 shares to 102,738 shares, valued at $12.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 60,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 29.13 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $283.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 11,942 shares to 121,902 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ) by 25,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,319 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci).