Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $521,110 as Valuation Rose; Abm Industries (ABM) Share Value Rose While Dudley & Shanley Decreased Stake

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 19,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 971,541 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.86 million, down from 990,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 461,415 shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 2,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 41,660 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, up from 39,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $218.18. About 684,412 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 49,420 shares to 233,522 shares, valued at $19.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 45,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

