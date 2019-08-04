Stryker (SYK) Share Price Rose While Professional Advisory Services Trimmed Its Holding; Joho Capital Has Upped Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $975,480 as Market Value Rose

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.2. About 1.16 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 3,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 92,991 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.37 million, down from 96,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $211.62. About 1.10M shares traded or 6.84% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $104.87 million activity. The insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million. 22,788 shares were sold by MOSS SARA E, worth $3.42M on Tuesday, February 5. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8. $66.44M worth of stock was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. $3.24 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Demsey John. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36 million.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.39M shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $172.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.87 million activity. Shares for $2.89 million were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon. 180 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares with value of $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,958 shares to 89,739 shares, valued at $15.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 39,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.