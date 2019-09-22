Stryker (SYK) Position Held by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp; As Carmax (KMX) Market Valuation Rose, Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $14.91 Million

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (SYK) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 510 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 63,498 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.05 billion, up from 62,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Stryker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $221.2. About 3.76 million shares traded or 264.39% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 173,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 477,700 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48 million, down from 651,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.67M shares traded or 14.26% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 12,400 shares to 43,250 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $220.24M for 15.91 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated reported 49,605 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 579 shares. Aviva Plc reported 62,713 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cannell Peter B And has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd reported 2,770 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 5,570 shares. Personal Capital has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 154,643 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd reported 99,343 shares stake.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 979 shares to 52,374 shares, valued at $10.34B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,962 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.