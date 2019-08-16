Stryker (SYK) Market Value Rose While Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trimmed Stake by $323,080; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Shares Declined, Telos Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 63.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 35,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 91,361 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 55,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 10.79 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing a ‘superior’ all-cash bid for Fox assets; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 08/05/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Congress being informed of Trump’s intent to leave the Iran Nuclear Deal, sources confirm to NBC News; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 39,245 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, down from 40,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $215.3. About 743,947 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares to 14,497 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,770 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.33 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

