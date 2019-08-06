Stryker (SYK) Market Valuation Rose While Wisconsin Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Boosted Its Holding by $13.10 Million as Share Price Rose

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 439.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 10,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 13,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $205.66. About 1.47 million shares traded or 41.15% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 240.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 108,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 153,184 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61M, up from 44,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 973,782 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 56,972 shares to 382,812 shares, valued at $24.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 181,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,419 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Capital Management accumulated 7,500 shares. Eastern Financial Bank has invested 0.23% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 61,518 were reported by Morgan Dempsey Lc. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested in 97,809 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Edgestream Lp has 1.78% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 99,611 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp accumulated 0% or 14,636 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 14,709 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% or 7,404 shares. 4,920 are held by Rothschild Investment Corporation Il. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation invested in 0.42% or 6,773 shares. Twin reported 0.93% stake. Fulton National Bank Na reported 8,624 shares. Hartford Investment holds 0.19% or 55,023 shares. Bluestein R H accumulated 2,700 shares. 42 were accumulated by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

