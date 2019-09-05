Stryker (SYK) Holding Held by Cypress Capital Group; Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake Increased by Decatur Capital Management Inc

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 33,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 117,128 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 83,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 3.55M shares traded or 177.68% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 118.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 4,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 7,668 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 3,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $219.99. About 324,971 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 2.65% or 388,134 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 0.07% or 282,623 shares. Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,895 shares. Cap Guardian Trust reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Numerixs Investment Technologies owns 1,000 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 89,196 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Saturna Capital Corporation has 2.54% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Atlanta Cap Mngmt Company L L C has invested 1.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Finance Counselors reported 43,260 shares stake. Field & Main National Bank accumulated 1,181 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 55,460 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 20,600 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 165,560 shares stake.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) by 97,719 shares to 139,681 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,478 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,621 shares to 1,375 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,680 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 102,723 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Davis R M reported 131,331 shares. Private Advsrs reported 24,535 shares. 32,195 were accumulated by Peninsula Asset Mngmt Inc. Burney Communications owns 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,164 shares. Grimes accumulated 1,356 shares. Fenimore Asset Inc invested in 500,643 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Salem Cap holds 0.39% or 3,650 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 220,052 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,600 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 864 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Putnam Invs Ltd has invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).