Stryker (SYK) Holder Wealthtrust Fairport Has Trimmed Its Holding; 3M Co (MMM) Holding Has Upped by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 101,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, up from 98,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $162.1. About 1.47 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 3,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 57,864 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.43M, down from 61,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.19. About 508,416 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,181 shares. Bb&T Securities invested 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Capstone Advisors Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Gould Asset Ltd Ca holds 1.64% or 21,168 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Management Ltd Llc reported 61,876 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Company Dc reported 16,612 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,329 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw invested in 23,562 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Cincinnati Insurance Comm reported 3.04% stake. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1.74 million were accumulated by Ameriprise. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Saturna has invested 1.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt invested in 258 shares. Cypress Capital Group Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 13,776 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,240 shares to 46,456 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,629 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,571 shares to 27,310 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 5,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 28.58 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Management Incorporated holds 0.28% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 5,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 464,346 shares. Perritt Capital Management accumulated 0.52% or 7,050 shares. Sei Com has invested 0.13% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Crestwood Group Lc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 144,957 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Com Il invested in 0.03% or 1,201 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust And Tru reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Ing Groep Nv holds 7,632 shares. Middleton Ma holds 0.75% or 23,697 shares. 2,285 are held by Fayez Sarofim. Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Connable Office Inc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 19,357 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank accumulated 1,760 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 7.20M shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.