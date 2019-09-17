Stryker (SYK) Holder Strategy Asset Managers Increased Its Holding; Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Its Stake in Citrix Sys (CTXS) by $11.51 Million as Stock Value Declined

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 82.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 117,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 260,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.49 million, up from 142,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $96.28. About 264,490 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 663.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 3,245 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $667,000, up from 425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $219.03. About 117,292 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

