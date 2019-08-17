Stryker (SYK) Holder Montag A & Associates Lifted Holding by $742,099 as Stock Price Rose; General Electric (GE) Holder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.78 Million as Stock Rose

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 152.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 6,244 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 2,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $217. About 1.24 million shares traded or 19.67% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 308.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE WILL GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of quick fix fade; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $248.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 159,714 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 110,115 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc invested in 0.03% or 26,008 shares. Shamrock Asset Management holds 6,784 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Zuckerman Invest Grp Limited Liability Company holds 10,665 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Town & Country Bancorporation & Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com owns 36,609 shares. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Front Barnett Llc has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Farmers National Bank reported 52,987 shares stake. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com invested in 0.38% or 21.07 million shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold & Inc has 0.2% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 132,074 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 22.80M shares stake. 1.06M are owned by Blair William & Il.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.87 million activity. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Gp reported 0.53% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 199,400 were reported by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability. Moreover, Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has 0.05% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 8,220 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 7,514 shares. Van Eck holds 0.02% or 24,354 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% or 17,280 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp owns 860 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Co holds 3,774 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 1.34M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 2.51% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Allstate has 28,136 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 25,662 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 7,400 shares to 2,880 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.