Stryker (SYK) Holder Long Road Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding; Balyasny Asset Management Has Upped Its Ingersoll (IR) Stake

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 50,310 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.94 million, up from 46,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.14. About 632,227 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 191,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 591,526 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.86M, up from 400,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.24 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 139,730 shares to 15,270 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 553,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,269 shares, and cut its stake in Century Alum Co (NASDAQ:CENX).

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley’s Takeaways From Ingersoll-Gardner Denver M&A Reports – Benzinga” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofA Upgrades Ingersoll-Rand, Says Premium Growth Appears Sustainable – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll Rand Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year, Demonstrating Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,300 shares. Mufg Americas Holding holds 2,424 shares. Caprock Grp Inc has 2,274 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 2.32 million shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Timber Creek Cap Management Limited reported 85 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 1.86M shares stake. 91,842 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. Lansdowne (Uk) Llp has invested 0.63% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Santa Barbara Asset Ltd, a California-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri holds 6,660 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 719,380 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 52,961 shares. Bailard Inc accumulated 12,238 shares. 139 are owned by Nuwave Inv Limited Liability.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stryker Corporation: Don’t Stryke Yet – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stryker reboots commercial organization – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Making Excellence Look Effortless – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.4% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.22% or 11,457 shares. Df Dent And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). American Asset Mgmt has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 2,900 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability accumulated 1,342 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parsec Fincl Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 67,425 shares. Davis R M holds 131,331 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Co reported 2,195 shares stake. 569,790 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,177 shares. Communication Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.07% or 1,324 shares in its portfolio. Dean Invest Assoc has invested 0.52% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,959 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc has 0.14% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 2,996 shares.