Stryker (SYK) Holder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; Amp Capital Investors LTD Stake in Autohome (ATHM) Lowered by $2.80 Million

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 47,962 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 50,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $209.78. About 1.18 million shares traded or 15.33% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 30,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 56,008 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, down from 86,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 665,094 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 104,177 shares to 627,481 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 101,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $121.60 million for 20.63 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $2.91 million activity. Another trade for 9,477 shares valued at $1.68M was made by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 43 shares valued at $8,117 was bought by Doliveux Roch. The insider Fink M Kathryn sold 180 shares worth $31,819.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 27.60 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $331.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 122,853 shares to 174,697 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

