Stryker (SYK) Holder Cypress Capital Group Raised Its Position; Sabre (SABR) Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Upped Its Holding by $399,567

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 19,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 622,615 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, up from 603,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 691,425 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 01/05/2018 – SABRE RAISED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – SABRE 1Q REV. $988.4M, EST. $942.7M; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 118.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 4,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,668 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 3,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57 million shares traded or 54.31% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 69,142 shares to 406,077 shares, valued at $33.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 32,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,624 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co reported 146,452 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 16.09M shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 460,031 shares. Guggenheim Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 131,469 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 55,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 0.01% or 13,314 shares. Lord Abbett & Llc invested in 686,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 909,973 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 41,825 shares. Ifrah Financial Svcs has 13,503 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.03% or 3.71 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 98,200 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 11,771 were reported by Shell Asset Management Comm.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.58 million activity. 15,995 shares valued at $2.89 million were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Fink M Kathryn sold 180 shares worth $31,819. Another trade for 46 shares valued at $8,154 was made by Doliveux Roch on Thursday, January 31.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,621 shares to 1,375 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,208 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).