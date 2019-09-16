Stryker (SYK) Holder Callahan Advisors Lowered Holding by $395,035 as Stock Value Rose; Wellington Shields Capital Management Increases Holding in Hawiian Elec (HE)

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 1,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 50,398 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36 million, down from 52,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $217.03. About 228,735 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 55.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 80,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 51,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 67,946 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.)

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,498 shares to 6,811 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Energy Etf (VDE) by 10,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,962 shares, and cut its stake in Wd 40 Co. (NASDAQ:WDFC).

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Interpublic Group Announces Series of Executive Changes – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing At Home Group (NYSE:HOME), The Stock That Tanked 82% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow drops more than 100 points as bond-market recession indicator, trade worries worsen – CNBC” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,116 are owned by Advisors Asset Management. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). 2.97 million are held by State Street Corporation. Eqis Capital owns 5,298 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Hightower Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc LP has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Zacks Inv Mgmt accumulated 130,184 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 600 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Valueact Limited Partnership reported 0.53% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 10.10M shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Australia-based Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Johnson Financial Group owns 1,765 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $557.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 26,139 shares to 407,479 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 31,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 28.56 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

More news for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Mobius Imaging & Cardan Robotics – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 03, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.09% or 307,604 shares in its portfolio. Sivik Healthcare has 0.75% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 15,000 shares. Winch Advisory Lc has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Zevin Asset Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,000 shares. 3,718 were accumulated by Synovus Financial Corporation. 12,418 are owned by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability. Middleton Ma has invested 0.75% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Columbia Asset reported 26,513 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 10,699 shares. & Mgmt reported 17,380 shares. Anchor Cap Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 3,858 shares. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 9,219 shares. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 27,300 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank reported 1,825 shares stake. Fiduciary Tru holds 25,021 shares.