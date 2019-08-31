Stryker (SYK) Holder Cadinha & Co Increased Holding; Penske Auto Group (PAG) Holder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $514,492 as Market Value Rose

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Penske Auto Group Inc. (PAG) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 11,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.28 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Penske Auto Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 199,906 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 10/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penske Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAG); 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 05/03/2018 – PENSKE ANNOUNCES DIGITAL FLEET PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE PROCESSES; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 4,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 81,053 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01M, up from 76,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $220.66. About 933,571 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 11,510 shares to 35,050 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 222,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,040 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh accumulated 72,796 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 374,797 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 117,124 shares. Orbimed Advsr Lc stated it has 54,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings invested in 470 shares. Baxter Bros stated it has 0.18% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 40,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Inc invested in 452,639 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 166,285 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Harvest Mngmt owns 1,405 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Raymond James Fincl Advisors owns 0.16% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 200,750 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Com invested in 15,004 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17,337 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $163.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 8,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).