Stryker (SYK) Holder Alley Company Increased Position; Green Square Capital Continues to Hold Position in Centurylink Com (CTL)

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 27,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 148,489 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 120,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 2.01 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 367.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 13,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 17,289 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $213.43. About 270,131 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. 8,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $95,600. Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 10,965 shares to 11,214 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 59,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,281 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $2.91 million activity. Hutchinson Michael Damon sold $2.89M worth of stock. Doliveux Roch bought 46 shares worth $8,154. $31,819 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Fink M Kathryn.

