Stryker (Put) (SYK) Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $26.34 Million; Tekne Capital Management Raised Its Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $14.47 Million as Stock Rose

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (SYK) by 125.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 133,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.41 million, up from 106,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Stryker Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $209.44. About 225,854 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 383,191 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 6,700 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Woodstock holds 0.58% or 16,523 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 7,308 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 3,516 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Ltd owns 21,937 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Agf Invs stated it has 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cumberland Prtnrs invested in 0.2% or 10,051 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 114,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 277,985 are owned by Stifel. 5,481 are held by Sun Life Fincl. Cibc Ww Corp has 0.12% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Connable Office Inc has 19,357 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Patten Group Inc invested in 2,482 shares. Destination Wealth invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Stryker Corporation’s (NYSE:SYK) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Stryker (SYK) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stryker Q2 earnings up 6%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stryker Making Excellence Look Effortless – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41,320 shares to 134,690 shares, valued at $76.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 392,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,520 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity. Doliveux Roch bought 43 shares worth $8,117. Shares for $2.89 million were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Healthcare Provider Selects Zayo for Connectivity – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Zayo Group (ZAYO) Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LAWSUIT ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo to Expand Fiber Network in Florida – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 380 were accumulated by Kings Point Capital. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 10,000 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3,370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 218,333 shares stake. Jane Street Group Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 647,259 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. 2,823 are owned by Guardian Tru Communication. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parnassus Invests Ca owns 3.93M shares. Andra Ap owns 106,400 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 389,355 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. 14,949 were reported by Eaton Vance. Moore Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 1.10 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 36,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 32,216 shares.