Stryker Corporation (SYK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 190 5.64 N/A 5.17 35.93 Natus Medical Incorporated 27 1.78 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stryker Corporation and Natus Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33% 14.6% Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% -4.5% -2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Stryker Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. From a competition point of view, Natus Medical Incorporated has a 0.54 beta which is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stryker Corporation. Its rival Natus Medical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Stryker Corporation and Natus Medical Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92 Natus Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Stryker Corporation’s upside potential is 3.87% at a $222.75 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76% of Stryker Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.3% of Natus Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Stryker Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Natus Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.27% -4.01% 0.21% 8.42% 9.77% 18.45% Natus Medical Incorporated -2.91% 4.03% -1.74% -13.02% -26.2% -23.45%

For the past year Stryker Corporation has 18.45% stronger performance while Natus Medical Incorporated has -23.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats Natus Medical Incorporated on 8 of the 8 factors.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.