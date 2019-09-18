Stryker Corporation (SYK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 200 5.81 N/A 5.17 40.60 Myomo Inc. 1 4.21 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Stryker Corporation and Myomo Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7% Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stryker Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Myomo Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Myomo Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Stryker Corporation and Myomo Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 8 2.89 Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stryker Corporation’s average price target is $227, while its potential upside is 2.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stryker Corporation and Myomo Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 12%. 0.1% are Stryker Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7% are Myomo Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83% Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67%

For the past year Stryker Corporation had bullish trend while Myomo Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Myomo Inc.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.