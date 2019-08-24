Stryker Corporation (SYK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

This is a contrast between Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 196 5.64 N/A 5.17 40.60 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 28 283.16 N/A -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates Stryker Corporation and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Stryker Corporation and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.5% -37.2%

Liquidity

Stryker Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. which has a 22.8 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Stryker Corporation and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stryker Corporation’s average target price is $222.75, while its potential upside is 4.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stryker Corporation and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 74.8% respectively. Stryker Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89%

For the past year Stryker Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Stryker Corporation beats Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.