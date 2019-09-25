Stryker Corporation (SYK) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 202 5.69 N/A 5.17 40.60 Wright Medical Group N.V. 28 2.86 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Stryker Corporation’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Wright Medical Group N.V. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stryker Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Wright Medical Group N.V. has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stryker Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stryker Corporation and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 7 2.88 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 2 2.50

Stryker Corporation’s average target price is $228.5, while its potential upside is 5.83%. Wright Medical Group N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $26.75 average target price and a 32.95% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Wright Medical Group N.V. is looking more favorable than Stryker Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.2% of Stryker Corporation shares and 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares. Stryker Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year Stryker Corporation was more bullish than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Wright Medical Group N.V.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.