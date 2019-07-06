Stryker Corporation (SYK) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 184 5.62 N/A 5.17 35.93 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.07 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stryker Corporation and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33% 14.6% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -202.8% -106.6%

Liquidity

Stryker Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Stryker Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stryker Corporation and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 10 2.91 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Stryker Corporation has a consensus target price of $207.09, and a -0.70% downside potential. On the other hand, Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 300.00% and its average target price is $2.42. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Obalon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Stryker Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stryker Corporation and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 55.2%. 0.1% are Stryker Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.27% -4.01% 0.21% 8.42% 9.77% 18.45% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -20.14% -18% -75.83% -76.92% -83.72% -77.82%

For the past year Stryker Corporation had bullish trend while Obalon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.