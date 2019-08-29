Stryker Corporation (SYK) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Comparison side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 197 5.80 N/A 5.17 40.60 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stryker Corporation and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Volatility & Risk

Stryker Corporation has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Nemaura Medical Inc. on the other hand, has -0.09 beta which makes it 109.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stryker Corporation. Its rival Nemaura Medical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.4 respectively. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Stryker Corporation and Nemaura Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92 Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Stryker Corporation is $222.75, with potential upside of 1.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stryker Corporation and Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 0.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Stryker Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 70.32% are Nemaura Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year Stryker Corporation has 33.83% stronger performance while Nemaura Medical Inc. has -7.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.