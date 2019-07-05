Stryker Corporation (SYK) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Comparison side by side

Both Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 184 5.61 N/A 5.17 35.93 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 78.15 N/A -1.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Stryker Corporation and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33% 14.6% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Stryker Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Stryker Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Stryker Corporation and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 10 2.91 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Stryker Corporation is $207.09, with potential downside of -0.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Stryker Corporation shares and 1.6% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares. 0.1% are Stryker Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.5% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.27% -4.01% 0.21% 8.42% 9.77% 18.45% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. -9.09% -11.11% 29.03% -3.38% 0% 35.59%

For the past year Stryker Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.