Stryker Corporation (SYK) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Contrasting side by side

Both Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 198 5.75 N/A 5.17 40.60 BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stryker Corporation and BioSig Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7% BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4%

Risk & Volatility

Stryker Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Competitively, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Stryker Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioSig Technologies Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. BioSig Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Stryker Corporation and BioSig Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92 BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stryker Corporation’s average price target is $222.75, while its potential upside is 0.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stryker Corporation and BioSig Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 4.9% respectively. 0.1% are Stryker Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 10% are BioSig Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83% BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88%

For the past year Stryker Corporation has weaker performance than BioSig Technologies Inc.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats BioSig Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.