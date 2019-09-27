Stryker Corp. (SYK) Position Lifted by Suncoast Equity Management; Washington Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding by $518,363 as Share Value Rose

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 11,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 87,461 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, down from 98,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.12B market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 39.95M shares traded or 102.46% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS ALL APPROVED; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Post Additional 1Q Accrual of $800M; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CFO says sales practices review ‘virtually complete’; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 4th Update; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Hldrs Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 26/04/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: REASONABLY POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES WERE $2.6B AT 1Q

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Stryker Corp. (SYK) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 2,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 87,550 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.00 million, up from 85,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Stryker Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 378,219 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 10,319 shares to 250,283 shares, valued at $73.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) by 2,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Golub Gru Limited Co holds 674,855 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 2.44M were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Limited. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 19,004 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt invested in 15,603 shares. Moreover, Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated has 1.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hanson And Doremus Management has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Liberty invested in 10,165 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Keybank National Association Oh reported 600,763 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2.26M shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 13,315 shares. North Carolina-based Holderness Invests Company has invested 0.6% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Colrain Capital Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Quantitative Inv Llc accumulated 287,615 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.69 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Btim Corp has 1.07% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moors & Cabot invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). First Personal has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Copeland Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 17,803 shares. 291 are held by Parkside National Bank & Trust. Cambridge Trust holds 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 1,138 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 169,858 shares. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 976,100 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa holds 3.03% or 136,986 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1.54% stake. Ironwood Limited Liability Company accumulated 864 shares. Moreover, Rosenbaum Jay D has 4.13% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Edgestream Prtnrs Lp holds 47,498 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio.

Suncoast Equity Management, which manages about $229.33 million and $488.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 61,052 shares to 195,049 shares, valued at $22.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

