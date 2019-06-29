Stryker Com (SYK) Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Cut Position by $985,000 as Market Value Rose; Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Cut Position

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.58. About 1.21 million shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 124,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83M, down from 130,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 11.07M shares traded or 171.10% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 9.66% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.76 per share. SYK’s profit will be $721.45M for 26.63 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.66% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.45 million activity. Fink M Kathryn had sold 180 shares worth $31,819 on Monday, February 4. Scannell Timothy J sold $863,590 worth of stock. FRANCESCONI LOUISE had sold 9,477 shares worth $1.68 million. On Tuesday, April 30 Doliveux Roch bought $8,117 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 43 shares.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Health Services Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 13,900 shares to 48,150 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.83 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.