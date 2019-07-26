Stryker Com (SYK) Holder Crestwood Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $5.06 Million as Shares Rose; Redmond Asset Management Position in Stryker (SYK) Has Decreased by $393,803

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 1,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,092 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 14,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $215.59. About 939,502 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Stryker (SYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnson's Expense – 24/7 Wall St." published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stryker Q2 earnings up 6%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha" on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha" published on July 26, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com's news article titled: "Biostar Capital expands VC fund to $91 million – Crain's Detroit Business" with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Cibc National Bank Usa has invested 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 34,036 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Blue Financial Inc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Advisors Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.3% or 24,761 shares. Partner Mngmt LP has 2.65% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Bailard reported 9,162 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hartline Inv Corp has 0.78% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De has invested 2.08% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 374,797 shares. 196,638 are owned by Sei Invests Co. Highlander Management Limited Liability invested in 27,800 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.36% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 6,685 shares. Salem Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 3,650 shares. 5,586 are held by Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.58 million activity. Doliveux Roch bought $8,117 worth of stock. $2.89M worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon on Wednesday, February 6. $1.68 million worth of stock was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 31,642 shares to 964,338 shares, valued at $26.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Small (IJR).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Transportation Inc by 10,356 shares to 196,619 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 7,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

