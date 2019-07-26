Stryker Com (SYK) Holder Crestwood Advisors Cut Stake; Polar Securities Lifted Brunswick (BC) Holding by $11.67 Million as Share Price Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 25,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,957 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63 million, down from 170,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $216.34. About 707,724 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 233,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 583,361 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 875,271 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c

