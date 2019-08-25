Strs Ohio Upped Southern Co (SO) Holding; Eagle Capital Management Raised Comcast (CMCSA) Holding

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 0.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc acquired 111,543 shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 33.05M shares with $1.32B value, up from 32.94M last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $192.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED

Strs Ohio increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 14.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strs Ohio acquired 82,890 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Strs Ohio holds 639,018 shares with $33.02 million value, up from 556,128 last quarter. Southern Co now has $60.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.56 million shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Option Traders Making Bullish Bets On Comcast – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Comcast (CMCSA) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc Cl C stake by 30,674 shares to 1.78M valued at $2.09B in 2019Q1. It also reduced A stake by 34,268 shares and now owns 1.17M shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests reported 961,497 shares stake. Northstar Group Incorporated reported 0.17% stake. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has 7,196 shares. Smithfield holds 0.24% or 55,039 shares. Ent Financial Serv stated it has 9,341 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 94,775 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management invested in 0.3% or 42,178 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc invested in 2,717 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 4,632 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 7,292 shares. Tortoise Inv Llc holds 0.1% or 9,190 shares. Beacon Fincl has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Franklin Street Advisors Nc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 3.4% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hartford Fincl Mgmt owns 44,894 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 14.90% above currents $42.43 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. Macquarie Research upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $49 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Macquarie Research initiated the shares of CMCSA in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Financial Llc stated it has 238 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.4% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 49,294 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Franklin Street Nc reported 12,369 shares stake. The Illinois-based Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 728,491 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 5,409 were accumulated by Johnson Gp Inc. Veritable LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 48,952 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.25% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Korea Inv has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wellington Shields And Lc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ftb Advsr accumulated 0.05% or 12,712 shares. Verus Prns reported 5,832 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain invested in 8,449 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by Clark Henry A III.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Investors are so bearish, itâ€™s almost time to start buying stocks again, says Bank of America – MarketWatch” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southern to sell equity units in public offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Share Price Is Down 52% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $57’s average target is -1.18% below currents $57.68 stock price. Southern had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.

Strs Ohio decreased Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) stake by 4,136 shares to 14,120 valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Energy Corp. (NYSE:FE) stake by 35,160 shares and now owns 245,308 shares. Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was reduced too.