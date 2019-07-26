Strs Ohio Upped Mgic Investment (MTG) Holding by $1.13 Million; As Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Valuation Declined, Holder Trigran Investments Cut Its Holding

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 177.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 87,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 5.17M shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66M, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.20M market cap company. The stock increased 23.51% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 5.12 million shares traded or 1397.19% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Connecticut-based Ellington Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.77% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 83,989 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 617,024 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh invested in 0% or 12,484 shares. Fil has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 853,774 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division holds 0% or 485 shares. Beach Point Cap Management Lp owns 130,905 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership De has invested 0.73% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 16,242 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 18,430 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Comerica Retail Bank has 12,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 168,488 shares to 262,526 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) by 110,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,770 shares, and cut its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:PDM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 374,845 were reported by Prudential Financial. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 15,400 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc holds 1.96% or 116,948 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 107,005 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 637 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 126,348 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 52,360 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd accumulated 49,325 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 67,414 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 448 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 9,986 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19,593 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $35.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 81,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).