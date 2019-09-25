Strs Ohio Upped Its Rli (RLI) Holding by $1.19 Million; Equity Residential (EQR) Holding Has Increased by Prudential Financial Inc

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 538.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 16,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $93.86. About 33,363 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 107.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 382,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 737,217 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.97M, up from 354,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 274,271 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold RLI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 38.84 million shares or 0.46% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 14,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.03% or 8,393 shares. Sei invested in 0% or 10,855 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0% stake. 22,800 are owned by Bruce And Incorporated. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 26,609 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 103,849 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Comerica Bancshares stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada has invested 0.04% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Contravisory Investment Mgmt invested in 1,732 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 22,772 shares in its portfolio.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi by 18,200 shares to 19,300 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RLI Announces Claim Department Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” published on January 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RLI Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RLI Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RLI Corp. and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $90,790 activity.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.