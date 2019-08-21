Strs Ohio Upped Its Kilroy Re (KRC) Holding; EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA ORDINARY SHARES (EGFEF) Shorts Increased By 1832.14%

Strs Ohio increased Kilroy Re Corp (KRC) stake by 195.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strs Ohio acquired 299,619 shares as Kilroy Re Corp (KRC)’s stock rose 2.77%. The Strs Ohio holds 452,496 shares with $34.37 million value, up from 152,877 last quarter. Kilroy Re Corp now has $7.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 424,539 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EGFEF) had an increase of 1832.14% in short interest. EGFEF’s SI was 108,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1832.14% from 5,600 shares previously. With 5,900 avg volume, 18 days are for EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EGFEF)’s short sellers to cover EGFEF’s short positions. It closed at $0.7426 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio decreased First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) stake by 656,309 shares to 407,929 valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cbs Corp. Cl. B (NYSE:CBS) stake by 24,860 shares and now owns 103,671 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited owns 5,373 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.07% or 72,498 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 530,811 shares. Alps Incorporated has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 0.15% or 229,629 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0.02% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 764,259 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 5,797 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 241,853 shares. 20,640 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 8,855 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.05% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 17,514 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 43,272 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kilroy Realty has $82 highest and $81 lowest target. $81.50’s average target is 3.57% above currents $78.69 stock price. Kilroy Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

Eurobank Ergasias S.A. provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. The companyÂ’s Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking, and mortgages. It has a 11.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s Corporate segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loan and other credit facilities, custody, equity brokerage, cash management, and trade services, as well as foreign currency and derivative products to corporate entities.