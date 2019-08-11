Strs Ohio Trimmed Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stake; HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT CO LTD ORDINA (HLDVF) SI Decreased By 10.25%

Strs Ohio decreased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 12.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strs Ohio sold 23,909 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Strs Ohio holds 165,000 shares with $2.72 million value, down from 188,909 last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 1.17 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT CO LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:HLDVF) had a decrease of 10.25% in short interest. HLDVF’s SI was 774,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.25% from 862,700 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1549 days are for HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT CO LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:HLDVF)’s short sellers to cover HLDVF’s short positions. It closed at $5.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDVF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Great Eagle: An Undervalued Hotel Operating Company – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company has market cap of $23.72 billion. It operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Hotel Operation, Department Store Operation, Utility and Energy, and Others. It has a 5.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties.

Strs Ohio increased General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 124,150 shares to 2.00 million valued at $74.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) stake by 56,550 shares and now owns 466,621 shares. American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.