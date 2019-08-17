Strs Ohio Trimmed Its Stake in Sl Green Re (SLG) by $1.40 Million as Market Value Declined; As Msci (MSCI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Sl Green Re Corp (SLG) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 15,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 124,271 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, down from 140,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Sl Green Re Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 891,178 shares traded or 10.92% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 20,310 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 22,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $226.23. About 507,510 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 18/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI United Kingdom UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Five key points about MSCI’s China listings launch; 23/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 09/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 04/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 16/05/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kilroy Re Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 299,619 shares to 452,496 shares, valued at $34.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 32,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.58M for 11.44 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 15,502 shares to 84,339 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).