Strs Ohio Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Tensile Capital Management Lowered Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holding

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 6.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 84,000 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 1.12 million shares with $61.35M value, down from 1.20M last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 357,513 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand

Strs Ohio decreased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strs Ohio sold 47,342 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Strs Ohio holds 1.09M shares with $133.27 million value, down from 1.13M last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $188.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.76. About 7.19 million shares traded or 60.73% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand has $7000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 30.03% above currents $51.91 stock price. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Management Ltd Liability Co Nj reported 455,272 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 91,895 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 47,556 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 211,219 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Cap Limited has invested 2.16% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). King Luther Mngmt owns 53,860 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gideon Capital Advisors owns 4,366 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 13,470 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 6,384 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). M&T Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 8,432 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc accumulated 1,033 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cornerstone approves $150M buyback – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Inks Mega Deal With India’s Jio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Takes Rare Step Outside Four Walls, Names Pepsi Executive New CFO – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -5.39% below currents $134.76 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $138 target. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.46 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 120,386 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,025 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 2,503 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Argent Ltd accumulated 199,399 shares. Violich Cap Management stated it has 90,696 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Strategic Incorporated holds 0.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,962 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 267,691 shares. Us National Bank De holds 2.38 million shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc accumulated 10,383 shares. The New Jersey-based Economic Planning Group Inc Adv has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Legacy Capital Incorporated reported 20,003 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 35,435 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd owns 10.95 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Inc has 10,510 shares.

Strs Ohio increased Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 533,328 shares to 950,478 valued at $50.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) stake by 4,967 shares and now owns 307,153 shares. Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was raised too.