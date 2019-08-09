Strs Ohio Trimmed Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position By $2.55 Million; Lincoln National (LNC) Sentiment Is 0.99

Strs Ohio decreased Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) stake by 4.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strs Ohio sold 33,504 shares as Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Strs Ohio holds 695,895 shares with $52.99 million value, down from 729,399 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange Inc now has $52.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.91. About 1.55 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 213 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 216 cut down and sold their equity positions in Lincoln National Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 155.43 million shares, down from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lincoln National Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 188 Increased: 144 New Position: 69.

The stock increased 3.27% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 1.80 million shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.24 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 8.06 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lincoln National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial Group Mourns the Death of Board Member Isaiah Tidwell – Stockhouse” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Financial examines costs associated with aging – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity.

Rr Partners Lp holds 9.43% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation for 1.35 million shares. Capital Returns Management Llc owns 200,086 shares or 6.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Poplar Forest Capital Llc has 4.12% invested in the company for 1.04 million shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 4.08% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 175,000 shares.

Strs Ohio increased General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 7,104 shares to 302,765 valued at $15.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) stake by 10,500 shares and now owns 12,400 shares. Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” on August 01, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IntercontinentalExchange Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange to buy ‘VIX for bonds’ index – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IntercontinentalExchange declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -2.89% below currents $91.91 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 279,558 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Community Tru And has 94,395 shares. Moreover, Ledyard Fincl Bank has 0.75% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Shine Investment Advisory Serv has 0.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Eastern Bancorporation stated it has 135,365 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sun Life stated it has 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 50 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 15,036 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 0.32% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 1,886 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated stated it has 1.17% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).