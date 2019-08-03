Strs Ohio Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Raised by $3.37 Million as Share Value Rose; Community Bank Of Raymore Maintains Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 40,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.98M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER CARE UNIT, INCLUDING SALE IN PARTS; 29/03/2018 – Singulair (montelukast; Merck & Co/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 27/03/2018 – Merck Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 24/04/2018 – MERCK’S PHASE 1 BLADDER CANCER STUDY RECRUITMENT SUSPENDED

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Adr (NYSE:BVN) by 525,198 shares to 558,802 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Re Inv (NYSE:WRE) by 12,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,127 shares, and cut its stake in Fibrogen Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Mngmt Inc owns 143,238 shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability holds 15.96 million shares. Victory Cap Inc owns 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 170,195 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Com Oh holds 31,391 shares. Causeway Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.46% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Limited Co holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 25,431 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com owns 0.68% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.90 million shares. 65,085 are owned by Tru Of Toledo Na Oh. Moreover, Acr Alpine Ltd has 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Polaris Greystone Finance Gru Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 228,677 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 15,828 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Limited Com invested 0.27% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Joel Isaacson & Ltd, New York-based fund reported 35,333 shares. 97,222 were reported by Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. Eagle Ridge Invest holds 0.07% or 6,008 shares.

